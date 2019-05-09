France, Germany and the UK Remain 'Fully Committed' to Maintaining the JCPOA

On Wednesday, Iran announced its decision to partially discontinue its 2015 nuclear commitments a year after the US unilaterally left the accord. Tehran also threatened to enrich its uranium stockpile closer to weapons-grade levels in 60 days if world powers fail to negotiate new terms for the JCPOA.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom have said in a joint statement that they will remain totally committed to maintaining and fully implementing the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as Joint Compehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The three nations have expressed concerns about Tehran's earlier decision to halt some of its commitments under the deal.

They have called on Tehran to continue the full implementation of its obligations under the nuclear accord.

They have underlined their commitment to pursue efforts to ensure legitimate trade with Iran, including through INSTEX, the EU mechanism for bilateral transactions with Iran, bypassing US sanctions.

The three European nations have called on parties outside the nuclear accord not to create obstacles for its signatories in fulfilling their obligations.

On 8 May 2018, Trump announced his decision to leave the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reinstate wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran, including secondary sanctions against companies and financial institutions of countries that do business with the Islamic Republic.

Washington has also vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that others countries cease any such purchases.