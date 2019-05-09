Germany to Spend $10.8Mln on Repairs to Soviet Soldiers Berlin Memorials

"With regard to the Soviet memorials and military graves established on German soil in memory of the fallen soldiers of the Red Army, the Federal Republic of Germany committed itself to the 1990 German-Soviet Neighborhood Treaty of 1990 to 'respect, preserve and support' them. Due to the exceptional importance of the Soviet memorials in the German capital, Germany is supporting the memorials in Treptow Park and in Tiergarten. The federal state of Berlin is currently planning, upon request of federal authorities, to rehabilitate these memorials. The federal government has allocated a total of 9.12 million euros for this", Gruetters said.
The official said that the government of Germany respected this special form of memory.
READ MORE: Russian Embassy in US Condemns Chicago Monument to Lithuania WWII Group Leader
"Given the millions of Soviet victims caused by the domination of the Nazi terror and the German extermination war in the east, it is important to continue to ensure an adequate role of memory and commemoration of this oppressive chapter in the history of the Nazi past in our culture", she added.
The entrance arches have inscriptions in Russian and German: "Eternal glory to the heroes who fell in battles for the freedom and independence of the socialist motherland". The alleys from the entrances lead to the three-meter stone sculpture Grieving Mother. There opens the view on the entire memorial and a 12-meter central sculpture. The granite from which the memorial was created was taken from the ruins of the Reich Chancellery.
READ MORE: Petition Asks Trump to Help Poland Extract WWII Reparations From Russia, Germany
The memorial's central sculpture depicting a Soviet soldier with a little girl in his arms was installed in memory of those who fell in the Great Patriotic War. It is believed that sergeant Nikolai Masalov, who carried a German girl out of a bombardment zone in April 1945, served as the prototype for the figure of a soldier with a child.
The eight-meter bronze statue of the Red Army soldier towering on the central pylon symbolizes the end of the war. The soldier holds a weapon on his shoulder, his left arm is extended over fallen comrades who rest at the foot of the monument. About 2,000 servicemen are buried on the territory of the memorial.
All comments
Show new comments (0)