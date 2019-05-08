Sheep Enrolled in French School to Stop Classes From Closure (VIDEO)

Fifteen sheep have been enrolled in the Jules-Ferry primary school in Crêts en Belledonne (Isère), a village at the foot of the French Alps, after parents voiced their concerns that the decreasing number of pupils might lead to some classes being closed, Le Parisien reported.
With the help of Michel Girerd, a local herder, some 65 sheep arrived at school, but only 15 were lucky enough to sign up for classes, since they “presented” their birth certificates to Mayor Jean-Louis Maret.
15 moutons inscrits à l’école de Crêts en Belledonne contre la fermeture d’une classe et 65 dans la cour de récré.— Valentine Letesse (@valentineletess) 7 мая 2019 г.
(Shaun 🐏 va en CM2!) @bleu_isere https://t.co/YaPHoIvR6X pic.twitter.com/KxAv2B7oJ5
In a somewhat hilarious action, schoolchildren were holding placards reading, “We do not run a school like we manage a herd”, “We will not be shorn”, and “We are not sheep”.
"National education is unfortunately only numbers. And so now, with this surge in numbers, we are good. We can go see the director of the academy to assert our rights and save our class", Gaëlle Laval, one of the parents behind the woolly initiative, was cited as saying by Le Parisien.
