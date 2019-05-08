Air France Flight From Paris Disappears From Radars Over Iran - Reports

An Air France Airbus A-340-313 heading from Paris to Mumbai has issued a distress signal, according to data from Flightradar24.

A passenger plane en route to Mumbai, India from the French capital has reportedly disappeared from radars after starting to descend due to an unknown reason near the city of Isfahan in central Iran, according to Flightradar24.

"Live flight not found. Flight AF218 is currently not tracked by Flightradar24. It’s either out of coverage or has already landed", the flight tracking website says.

The plane that left Paris at 11:21am was scheduled to arrive in Mumbai at midnight.

