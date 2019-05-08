US Faces Broader Risks Due to China Trade War, Should Stick to WTO Rules – Fox

The Cabinet official made the comments on Ian King Live, stating that whilst he understood the Trump administration's frustrations over Chinese intellectual property theft, the world should continue to use a rules-based system on free trade as the way forward.

UK trade international trade secretary Liam Fox told Sky News on Wednesday that the US risked wider "consequences" due to its trade war with China and that the dispute should be settled via the World Trade Organisation.

Mr. Fox said that the US should use the WTO rather than separate trade deals to resolve resolve global trade challenges, adding that such disputes could only be resolved through the international body.

"The point I was making today is that trade is not an end in itself," Dr. Fox said in a speech at the 2019 Global Trade Review event. "It's a means to an end."