Luis Suarez's NECK TATTOO Mocked by Liverpool Fans Following Barcelona's Defeat

Suarez was extremely angry after the defeat, blaming his teammates for the manner of Liverpool's decisive fourth goal - with 10 minutes left to play, Liverpool scored from a corner, and he blamed the sloppy defence for the loss.

Luis Suarez, Barcelona's star striker, was brutally mocked by Liverpool fans on social media due to his team's collapse in the Champions League semi-final. Suarez, who was with for Liverpool for two-and-a-half years, found himself playing his former club for the first time last night — the Barcelona forward scored in the first leg last week and celebrated wildly, raising the ire of Merseyside fans, and leading Suarez to promise he wouldn't celebrate if he scored.

Nonetheless, the forward was relentlessly abused during the game by Liverpool fans, who booed him mercilessly and chanted "cheat" and "f**k off Suarez" throughout.

​Liverpool went on to win 4-3, leading one member of the Anfield faithful to celebrate by mocking the tattoo on the Uruguayan's neck — a depiction of his trademark celebration, a hand with three fingers stuck up.

​"I think we have to do a lot of self-criticism, we are adults, we have many years at this level. We must reproach ourselves for things that we have done wrong, like thinking that everything was done. We should not blame the coach, we are the players who play. I do not know if it's a matter of attitude, but we're in Barcelona, we cannot concede two quick goals. The fourth is a goal by kids," he fulminated.

