Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Show Royal Baby For First Time (PHOTO)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared before the world media on Wednesday, showing their new baby and answering a few questions by the press in the halls of Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle said that their son has the "sweetest temperament" and has "just been a dream," while Prince Harry said:

"We are so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

Introducing their son for the first time, the royal couple commented on their first days as parents:

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," the Duchess said.

"It's great, parenting is amazing. It's only been two-and-a-half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up," Prince Harry added.

The royal baby is said to meet his great grandmother on Wednesday, as Queen Elizabeth is expected to visit Harry and Meghan in Windsor to see her eighth great-grandchild.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland has travelled to the UK prior to the birth and is staying with the couple at Frogmore Cottage.

"It will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum's with us as well," Meghan said.

The Duchess thanked everyone for their "well-wishes and kindness" while her bearded husband joked that the baby "already got a little bit of facial as well — wonderful."

When asked who their son takes after, Prince Harry noted that baby looks change fast.

Reactions to the royal baby's first photocall flooded social media.

I feel for Meghan..after birth you just wanna cuddle and sleep —Not do photo opps. But congrats to them… Biracial British royalty. Who would have guessed that 20 years ago?! #royalbaby — Kiera Antwi (@keyluvs55) May 8, 2019​

Black Britain will protect our baby at all costs! #royalbaby #Babysussex — Alicia (@pinkagedesign) May 8, 2019​

Me: people need to stop being so dramatic over the royal baby



Also me: TURN ON SKY NEWS, THE ROYAL BABY IS ON THE TV!



IS HE GINGER?!



WHATS HIS NAME?!#RoyalBaby #BabySussex — Claire (@Clairey_Galvin) May 8, 2019​

CNN ran a headline asking, “how black will the royal baby be?”



Yes, really.https://t.co/doTZwotN9A — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 7, 2019​

Big shout out from mums everywhere to Meghan for reminding the world that most new mums don’t have tummies that go back to being flat within days of giving birth. Thank you. https://t.co/OH0aeN6uSA — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) May 8, 2019​

Baby Sussex, as he was dubbed in the UK, was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. and his name is yet to be revealed.