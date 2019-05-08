Playboy Germany Names HOT Model With Russian Roots Playmate of the Year (PHOTOS)

Veronika Klimovits, who was born in Tallinn, Estonia, moved to Berlin, Germany at the age of 9, and has been working as a full-time model for seven years now.

Later on Wednesday, Playboy Germany magazine will officially present its Playmate of the Year 2019 – Veronika Klimovits, a 30-year-old model from Berlin with Russian roots.

Speaking to Playboy, Klimovits, who first appeared in the magazine as Miss April 2018 in a raunchy photoshoot on a speedboat off Mallorca, revealed that she was “touched” upon learning the news, and that her “hands are still shaking”.

“I believe that you can attract and realise your goals and desires with positive thoughts. Even though sometimes I have some doubts… As a Playmate of the Year you are a role model for many women”, she said.

While confessing that her boyfriend, who is totally supportive of her now, was not that excited about her Playmate idea at first, Klimovits said that she would’ve given up on nude photoshoots with a heavy heart, if he had been against them.

As Bild reported, Veronika, who boasts an army of 66,700 Instagram followers, explained her potential decision by her desire to start a family.