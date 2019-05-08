Over 20 People Injured in Train-Truck Collision in Northern Germany (PHOTO)

A semi-trailer and a train collided in Alt Duvenstedt on Wednesday, according to NDR. Deutsche Bahn also stated that the collision has led to the closure of a railway section between Rendsburg and Owschlag, as parts of the overhead line at the site had been demolished.
One person is in life-threatening condition and five were severely injured as a result of the accident, the broadcaster reported. The victims have been taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.
#Zugunglück in #AltDuvenstedt bei Rendsburg: 20 Verletzte — fünf davon schwer. Bergung schwierig und langwierig… pic.twitter.com/G8pFB8KqOo— Holger Dilk (@HDilk) May 8, 2019
