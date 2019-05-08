Over 20 People Injured in Train-Truck Collision in Northern Germany (PHOTO)

At least 20 people have been wounded in a collision between a train and a truck in Germany's northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein, the NDR broadcaster reported, citing local police.

A semi-trailer and a train collided in Alt Duvenstedt on Wednesday, according to NDR. Deutsche Bahn also stated that the collision has led to the closure of a railway section between Rendsburg and Owschlag, as parts of the overhead line at the site had been demolished.

One person is in life-threatening condition and five were severely injured as a result of the accident, the broadcaster reported. The victims have been taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.