Italian Secret Service Officer Found Dead in Paris Hotel - Reports

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the cause of death of a 50-year-old Italian Secret Service agent that was found dead in Paris, news magazine Le Point reported citing police sources.

The Italian Secret Service agent was found dead in Paris on the night of 5-6 May in the hotel where he was staying in the Montmartre district, news magazine Le Point reported citing police sources.

He reportedly had a bleeding wound under his chin and traces of vomit were found at the scene.

According to Le point citing sources from the Italian Embassy, ​​this is a "death due to natural causes". Le Point reported that the agent, known as Massimo I., was in Paris on a language course as part of a conventional cultural exchange between the two nations.

Local police have reportedly found a bag containing almost 2,000 euros in cash, and classified documents in Massimo I.'s safe. An investigation into his death is currently underway.