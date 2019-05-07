Italian Secret Service Officer Found Dead in Paris Hotel - Reports

The Italian Secret Service agent was found dead in Paris on the night of 5-6 May in the hotel where he was staying in the Montmartre district, news magazine Le Point reported citing police sources.
He reportedly had a bleeding wound under his chin and traces of vomit were found at the scene.
Local police have reportedly found a bag containing almost 2,000 euros in cash, and classified documents in Massimo I.'s safe. An investigation into his death is currently underway.
