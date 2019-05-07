Register
14:48 GMT +307 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The former CEO of France Telecom, Didier Lombard, arrives at his trial in Paris

    Call For Help: Was France Telecom and its CEO to Blame for 35 Suicides?

    © AFP 2019 /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    France Telecom was privatised in 2004, a move which led to major restructuring and job losses. The former CEO, Didier Lombard, and several other executives of the company - which rebranded as Orange in 2013 - have been accused of "moral harassment."

    Lombard, who served as chairman and chief executive from 2005 to 2010, went on trial on Monday, 6 May, accused of creating a toxic work culture and inflaming matters with a series of callous remarks.

    After its privatisation the company slashed 22,000 jobs from the 100,000-strong workforce and sent another 10,000 employees for retraining, often at the other end of the country.

    "I'll get people to leave one way or another, either through the window or the door," Lombard, now 77, said in 2006.

    ​Between the start of 2008 and the end of 2009 a total of 35 France Telecom employees committed suicide.

    Among those who died was a 51-year-old technician from Marseille who left a note accusing France Telecom bosses of "management by terror".

    In September 2008 a 32-year-old woman jumped out of the window of her Paris office as her colleagues watched helplessly.

    Lombard, who resigned in March 2010, later admitted it was "an enormous gaffe" to refer to the deaths at France Telecom as a "suicide fad."

    Lombard, his former number two Louis-Pierre Wenes and the former head of human resources Olivier Barberot are on trial along with four other executives and the company itself are on trial for allegedly overseeing "institutionalised harassment" at the Paris-based firm.

    ​If convicted, they could face 12 months in jail and a 15,000-euro ($16,800) fine. 

    The presiding judge, Cecile Louis-Loyant, said the court wanted to understand how the company functioned.

    "It wants to understand why some employees killed themselves," said Judge Louis-Loyant.

    Monday's hearing was packed with former employees and relatives of some of those who committed suicide and outside many trade unionists demonstrated.

    ​"My life today is ruined. The moment of truth has arrived," said Beatrice Pannier, 56, who joined the company in 1982 and has been on sick leave since she tried to kill herself in 2011.

    Jean Perrin, whose brother committed suicide, said he wanted the managers "to say sorry to the families." 

    "We want them to acknowledge what they've done. How can anyone draw up such a policy?" asked Raphael Louvradoux, whose father set fire to himself outside the firm's Bordeaux office in 2011. 

    Related:

    Miss France Candidate Killed After Being RUN OVER by Tractor
    Head of French Patriots Party: Main Goal is France’s Exit From EU
    France Appreciates Russia's Offer to Help Rebuild Notre Dame - Envoy
    France's National Rally to Discuss EU Right-Wing Alliance With Salvini - Member
    Tags:
    CEO, telecom, trial, jobs, suicide, Orange, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse