People are gathering near Kensington Palace in London just a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their first child, a healthy baby boy.

The official announcement about the royal pregnancy came in October 2018, and in April the couple stated they had "taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private".

The Duchess of Sussex also refused to follow tradition and appear with her newborn child outside the hospital.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!