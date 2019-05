Assange was arrested in April after having spent nearly seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The WikiLeaks founder, who has become famous for leaking classified US government data, may now face extradition to the United States on charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

WikiLeaks' founder and whistleblower, Julian Assange, is expected to receive his first visitors at London's Belmarsh high-security prison where he is currently being held on charges of violating bail conditions.

WikiLeaks' Editor-in-Chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, as well as actress and right activist, Pamela Anderson, are expected to be Assange's first visitors.

