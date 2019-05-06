Official: NATO Soldier Killed, 2 Injured as Mine Explodes at Army Base in Latvia

RIGA (Sputnik) – A NATO servicewoman was killed and two more soldiers were injured on Monday as a result of a mine explosion at the Adazi military base near the Latvian capital of Riga, Commander of the Latvian National Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Leonids Kalnins told reporters.

“The officer died an hour after the incident; one serviceman is in critical condition after a surgery, while another one sustained light injuries,” Kalnins said.

According to Kalnins, the Albanian soldiers were neutralising munitions when the blast took place. He said that the explosion had killed First Lt. Zarife Hasanaj of Albania.

Saddened by the death of #Albanian Army lieutenant Hasanaj, member of EOD Unit serving in @NATO mission in Camp Adazi #Latvia. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. We wish speedy recovery for the injured soldiers. pic.twitter.com/r17rcWpULy — Ditmir Bushati (@ditmirbushati) 6 мая 2019 г.

He added that all the drills at the Adazi base had been suspended pending the end of the investigation into the incident.

READ MORE: Squadron of NATO Naval Warships Enters Baltic Sea — Report

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics expressed condolences to the family of the dead soldier and wished soon recovery to those injured.