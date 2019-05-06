Register
10:15 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman wearing a hijab

    'We Don't Feel Sorry for You': Norway Getting Tough on Jihadists Too

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following a new Finnish law that allows citizenship to be revoked for terrorism and treason, the Norwegian government has agreed to terminate Daesh* jihadists' residence permits to prevent them from returning to the country.

    Norway intends to withdraw residence permits for persons who have travelled to the Middle East to join Daesh and other terrorist groups, Justice Minister Jøran Kallmyr told the newspaper Verdens Gang.

    This decision applies to both permanent and temporary residence permits. Also, Norway doesn't intend to make any exceptions for women who have turned into jihadis or become "Daesh brides". People linked to the terrorist groups will also be denied family reunification.

    "They do not have the right to return to Norway", Justice Minister Jøran Kallmyr clarified, citing the serious security risk for Norway and Norwegian values that terrorists represent.

    Kallmyr also pledged legal prosecution for returning jihadis.

    "Norwegian citizens who have joined Daesh, either as fighters or with other affiliations, will be prosecuted if they return. If they have children, they will be handled by the child welfare service", Kallmyr explained.

    READ MORE: Norwegian PM Splits Nation With 'Unwise' Plans to Bring Home 'Daesh Orphans'

    While the government previously agreed to take back "Daesh orphans" from the Middle East, Finance Minister and Progress Party leader Siv Jensen announced that her party won't help women who have joined Daesh.

    "We don't feel sorry for you. You have wilfully chosen the path of compromised safety for yourselves and your children. Let's make it clear. We won't lift a finger to help you", Siv Jensen said.

    The development in Norway follows a pattern seen in other Nordic nations. On 1 May, a new Finnish law came into force, which makes it possible to withdraw citizenship from people with dual citizenship who have committed serious crimes aimed at Finland.

    A prerequisite for the loss of citizenship is that the person is sentenced to a prison sentence of at least five years, and it is the Finnish Migration Board that decides on revoked citizenship, the Finnish newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet reported.

    This includes, among other things, terrorism, espionage and endangerment of Finland's sovereignty. Violations of the ban on chemical weapons, gross human trafficking, taking hostages, and hijackings that are aimed at Finland's vital interests are also covered.

    READ MORE: Finnish Imam's Daughter, Son-in-Law Revealed as Daesh Jihadists

    However, the citizenship law doesn't apply to sexual crimes, despite previous suggestions by Interior Minister Kai Mykkänen, which came amid a grooming gang scandal involving Middle Eastern immigrants and underage girls as young as ten.

    As the law lacks retroactive force, it cannot be applied to crimes that have occurred before it came into force. Thus, for example, Finnish jihadis found guilty of crime in the conflict area in the Middle East cannot be deprived of their Finnish citizenship.

    In late March, the Danish government and the Danish People's Party agreed on new rules that will allow the authorities to deprive citizens who fought abroad alongside terrorist groups, including Daesh, of their citizenship without a court order or legal action.

    So far, Sweden remains the only Scandinavian nation who hasn't considered withdrawing jihadists' citizenship, although this idea has been proposed by the right-wing Sweden Democrats.

    READ MORE: Sweden Looking Forward to Welcoming 230 Daesh Returnees and Their Children

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

    Related:

    Norway to DNA-Test Daesh Kids Before Bringing Them 'Home'
    Tags:
    Daesh, Jøran Kallmyr, Siv Jensen, Scandinavia, Sweden, Middle East, Denmark, Norway, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse