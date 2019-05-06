Ruling Party Candidate Leading North Macedonia's Presidential Election

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Stevo Pendarovski, the joint candidate of North Macedonia's ruling Social Democrats and 30 other parties, is leading the presidential run-off, State Election Commission chief Oliver Derkoski said.

"46.64 percent or 816,600 people voted. Candidate Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova received 363,900 votes, while Stevo Pendarovski received 423,000 or 51.83 percent," he said.

The presidential election, which took place on Sunday, was the country's first vote after a deal between Athens and Skopje on the name change came into force, opening the door to Macedonia’s membership of the European Union and NATO. Yet, many Macedonians — including outgoing President Gjorge Ivanov, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term in office, — spoke against the name deal.

The first round was held on April 21. Pendarovski secured a razor-thin lead over Siljanovska-Davkova, backed by the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. Both secured over 42 percent of votes.