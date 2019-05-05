Right-Wing Party Calling for Deporting Muslims On Way to Enter Danish Parliament

As right-wing politicians have made gains in parliaments across Europe - namely in Austria, Germany, France, and Italy - more right-wing lawmakers may soon be entering the Danish legislature as the Hard Line (Stram Kurs) party is set to be included on national election ballots for the first time.

Right-wing Danish party Hard Line (Stram Kurs), led by lawyer Rasmus Paludan, has passed the threshold to make its way onto the ballot for the country’s national election, having collected some 20,000 signatures. The party’s participation will now be reviewed and confirmed by Danish authorities. According to Danish law, the next national election is due to be held before 17 June.

Stram Kurs is now seeking candidates, the country’s broadcaster DR has revealed. The outlet cited Paludan as saying that many have volunteered to stand in the upcoming elections, with the party now having to produce a list with candidates.

Danish newspaper Politiken reported that Thursday’s polls revealed that Stram Kurs could get 2.7 percent in the upcoming election, which would allow Paludan and his party to be represented in the parliament. The outlet pointed out, however, that the survey has a 1.1 percent margin of error. Nevertheless, even if they fail to pass the 2 percent threshold, they could still compete for a district seat.

Stram Kurs has reportedly called for Islam to be banned in Denmark, while "non-Western" residents allowed to stay in the country should have their "residence permits cancelled and be expelled". According to Bloomberg, the party’s leader is calling for a government that supports “a mass exodus where we send hundreds of thousands of people back to their home countries”.

Paludan himself entered the national spotlight after protests in Copenhagen during Easter. The politician was filmed repeatedly throwing a Quran on the ground in a neighbourhood in the Danish capital with a high immigrant population, with his actions resulting in violent protests and arrests.

Like other European countries, Denmark has had to tackle a large influx of newcomers from the Middle East and Africa since the migrant crisis broke out in 2015. Finance Minister Kristian Jensen recently pointed out that the number of non-Western immigrants and their descendants increased by 51,000 people between 2014 and 2016, hence the extra costs for the treasury. Previous research has indicated an over-representation of immigrants in crime and an under-representation on the labour market.

In recent years, Denmark has markedly tightened its immigration laws, including symbolic decisions such as making it obligatory to shake hands in order to receive Danish citizenship, as well as to isolate criminal immigrants on a deserted island off the shore of Copenhagen. Denmark’s asylum rate is lower than in most EU countries. However, as of 2019, nearly 800,000 of Denmark's population of 5.8 million (over 13%) were immigrants or their descendants. Of these, some 500,000 were non-Western immigrants, Statistics Denmark reported.