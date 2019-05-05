Register
18:57 GMT +305 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017

    Outrage as Macron's Chauffeur Reportedly Fled Police After Being Caught Speeding

    © AP Photo / Francois Lenoir, Pool Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The report comes amid an announcement by the Elysee that General Lionel Lavergne, the head of the Security Group for the Presidency of the Republic (GSPR), would leave his post on 18 May.

    French President Emmanuel Macron’s chauffeur, who was identified as Stephane P., fled police after being caught exceeding the speed limit at Saint-Cloud in the suburbs of Paris, investigative website Mediapart reported.

    READ MORE: Macron Appoints Replacement Due to Head of Security's Role in Benalla Case

    In the incident, which is said to have taken place on 27 February, the driver allegedly refused to stop, but a police officer managed to spot the vehicle’s number plate and traced the car back to the presidential palace in Versailles.

    In this picture dated Feb. 24, 2017 French president Emmanuel Macron, center, visits the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, as Elysee senior security officer Alexandre Benalla, right, looks on
    © AP Photo / Ludovic Marin/Pool
    French Prosecutor Opens Probe Into Presidency Officials Over Benalla Case
    Stephane P., who is reported to have not been on official duty at the time of the incident, will be judged on 13 January 2020 and will face a maximum three-month jail term, as well as a fine of up to 3,750 euros if convicted.

    The Elysee has so far refused to comment on the ongoing legal process, but assured that as soon as it was informed of the facts, the individual in question was “reassigned” within the Security Group for the Presidency of the Republic (GSPR) as a precaution.

    The alleged incident has drawn much condemnation on social media, with many sharp-tongued users not hesitating to weigh in:

    TWEET: “He may even be promoted to a more important position”.

    TWEET: “Why did he run away? What did he have in the car?”

    TWEET: “He will certainly be appointed Minister of Transport”.

    TWEET: “He thinks he is in GTA…”   

    Another netizen made a reference to another scandal that rocked Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, when his former security aide Alexandre Benalla was filmed tackling a May Day protester in Paris while wearing a police riot helmet a year ago.

    TWEET: “The driver is Benalla?”

    Benalla was fired after the video surfaced online in July 2018, with media outlets accusing the Elysee of attempting to cover up the incident. The former security aide has since been charged with assault, impersonating an officer, and illicitly receiving CCTV footage of the incident; he has, however, denied any wrongdoing.

    Tags:
    hearing, judge, police, speed, speeding, vehicle, car, driver, Alexandre Benalla, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse