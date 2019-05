Pope Francis is delivering a speech and celebrating mass in Battenberg Square in Sofia, Bulgaria's capital where he arrived on Sunday.

The Orthodox Church, however, has rejected the idea of holding joint prayers with the pontiff.

The head of the Catholic Church arrived in the Balkan region on Sunday in order to conduct a three-day visit to Bulgaria and North Macedonia. He also intends to honour the memory of Mother Teresa — the famous Catholic nun born in Skopje.

