Queen Overshadows Queen: British Rock Band Now Richer Than UK’s Elizabeth II

According to The Sunday Times, the three surviving members of Queen — Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon — as a group have become wealthier than Queen Elizabeth II.
The three rockers have a combined fortune of £445 million (about $586 million or 522 million euros), while Her Majesty has only £370 million ($487 million or 434 million euros), the newspaper reported.
The musicians have earned a considerable amount of money since the release of the Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018. The biopic which tells the story of the UK band has earned each of Queen's remaining members about £25 million ($33 million).
