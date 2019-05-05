Queen Overshadows Queen: British Rock Band Now Richer Than UK’s Elizabeth II

The British monarch had previously occupied the number one position on the list of wealthiest Britons, however, she ceded her leadership in 1994, after some criteria were changed.

According to The Sunday Times, the three surviving members of Queen — Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon — as a group have become wealthier than Queen Elizabeth II.

The three rockers have a combined fortune of £445 million (about $586 million or 522 million euros), while Her Majesty has only £370 million ($487 million or 434 million euros), the newspaper reported.

© AP Photo / Andrew Matthews UK Repurposes Cold War Plan to Evacuate Queen in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Report Queen Elizabeth to Host US President Donald Trump — Report

The musicians have earned a considerable amount of money since the release of the Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018. The biopic which tells the story of the UK band has earned each of Queen's remaining members about £25 million ($33 million).