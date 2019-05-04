WATCH 360 Footage From May Day Yellow Vests Protest in Paris

As each Yellow Vests protest brings a new wave of violence which puts local correspondents at risk, Sputnik France decided to illustrate how challenging it has become to cover the French rallies.

A 360 video from the May Day protest that took place earlier this week in the French capital has been released by Sputnik France.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Police Clash With Labour Day Protesters in Paris, Use Tear Gas

As the footage demonstrates, covering the unrest is riddled with dangers, as French law enforcement fired tear gas and rubber bullets; and clashes between protesters and police officers often break out at Yellow Vests rallies.

The uploaded video comes after a RIA Novosti correspondent in Paris, Viktoriya Ivanova, was struck by French police on Wednesday with a baton during the May Day rally despite the fact that she was wearing a visible "Press" sticker and a similar helmet. Doctors in a Paris hospital said Ivanova sustained a concussion and bruises to her left shoulder and forearm.

Yellow Vests rallies started in France in mid-November over planned hikes to fuel taxes. While the French authorities abandoned their plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with the government's policies.