Manchester Centre on Lockdown Amid Reports of 'Suspicious Package' (PHOTOS)

Photos shared via social networks show an area at Piccadilly Gardens sealed off with police tape while law enforcers are standing guard around the area. Several police vans have been deployed to the scene.
Current situ at picc gardens. All cordoned off and evacs of surrounding stores etc #Manchester pic.twitter.com/hNyNBiwAnK— Kimberley Stout (@AutumnKym) 3 мая 2019 г.
According to the outlet, police have arrested a man in connection to the incident.
#Manchester city centre on lockdown after 'bomb scare' pic.twitter.com/RmsnfD1Yrm— Danny smith (@doglab) 3 мая 2019 г.
