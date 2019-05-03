SAS Says Reached Agreement With Pilots’ Trade Union Ending Week-Long Strike

"It is with relief that I can inform our clients and colleagues that now, we can leave this conflict behind," Gustafson told a press conference on Thursday following talks with the representatives of the trade union, which lasted over 30 hours.
The sides have agreed to conclude a new three-year contract and reached consensus about increasing pilots’ salary by 3.5 percent.
The strike began last Friday in the wake of collapsed talks on a collective bargaining agreement. The sides have been failing to agree on the amount of salary increases with working hours and scheduling among other issues being in the centre of the dispute.
The airline, operating across Scandinavia, has cancelled around 4,000 flight due to the strike. Experts have suggested that the situation has resulted in SAS losing up to $10 million daily.
