Protesters Gather Outside Ecuadorian Embassy After Assange Case Hearing

Crowds gathered outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London on Thursday following a hearing in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Washington's demand to deport whistleblower and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the US.

The protesters chanted slogans calling for Assange's release, expressing their opposition to any extradition bid. Police officers are also present at the site.

Following Assange's arrest on 11 April at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Washington called for his extradition to the US. The whistleblower is accused of conspiring to commit computer intrusion. WikiLeaks, for its part, said the United States wants to build an espionage case against Assange. An espionage charge can carry the death penalty or imprisonment for life.