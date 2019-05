At least one person died as a result of a fire that eventually destroyed a bus loaded with prisoners on Thursday afternoon, Fox News reported, citing a rescue service in Prague.

A bus carrying prisoners caught fire on Thursday following a collision on a busy highway with two trucks, including an army vehicle transporting two military tanks, according to reports.

© AP Photo / Rui Silva At Least 29 Dead After Tourist Bus Crashes in Portugal's Madeira - Reports (PHOTO)

As a result of the incident, at least one person died and 14 others have been injured; the condiction of one of them is reported as serious.

The accident reportedly happened on a highway leading to Prague's international airport.

The tanks were reportedly en route to Pilsen to participate in the commemoration of the city's liberation at the end of World War II.