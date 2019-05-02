Police Detain 30 People Who Broke Into Paris Hospital on May Day - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - Thirty people were detained in Paris after they broke into the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital on Wednesday during the May Day demonstration, the BFMTV broadcaster stated on Thursday citing the hospital's spokesperson.

Some twenty people tried to break into the medial institution's intensive care unit on Wednesday; the hospital staff demanded that the protesters retreat, explaining that the intruders posed threat to the patients, according to the local media.

Recent reports follow May Day demonstrations that took place in Paris and other French cities on Wednesday. The rallies in Paris were accompanied by riots. Hooligans tried to storm the commissariat in the 13th district of Paris. The mayor of the 13th district reported that the rioters attacked a school.

According to the prefecture, 330 people were detained during rallies in Paris on Wednesday.