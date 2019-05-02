WATCH: People in Yellow Vests Outside UK Court Where Assange Hearing Held

The next hearing on Julian Assange's extradition to the US will be held on 30 May. Earlier, the WikiLeaks founder told the London court he does not want to be extradited to the United States.

People in yellow vests have been spotted outside a court in London where the hearing on Assange's extradition to the US is taking place. According to Sputnik's correspondent, eighty people wearing yellow vests have arrived to the court building by bus.

Speaking at the hearing on Thursday, Assange said that he would fight extradition, adding that he was doing "journalism that has won many awards".

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by UK authorities on 11 April after Ecuador had revoked his political asylum. He is now facing extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to break into a Pentagon computer to leak classified information.

*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.