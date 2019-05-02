Australian Gov't Continues to Assist Assange, Visits Him in Prison - Spokesman

"The Australian Government continues to provide consular assistance to Mr Assange, including visiting him in prison and communicating with his next of kin in Australia," the spokesperson told Sputnik.
This comes after, a London court sentenced Assange to 50 weeks in prison for breaching bail by going into hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012. Assange is due to appear in London court later on Thursday to face a hearing on the US request for his extradition. The hearing will start at 10 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) in Westminster Magistrate Court.
Assange gained fame after WikiLeaks published a large number of classified documents, including some that exposed abuses of power and war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, and at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.
