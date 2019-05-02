Voters Paws for Thought as They Show Off Their Cute Dogs at UK Polling Stations

Voters are heading to the polls for local elections across England and Northern Ireland. It is the biggest set of elections in England's four-year electoral cycle, with more than 8,400 council seats being contested.

Elections are being held for 248 councils and six mayors in England on Thursday, 2 May, and it is being seen as a huge test for the Conservatives, who hold more council seats than any other party.

The Tories, and their beleaguered leader Theresa May, are expecting to lose hundreds of seats to UKIP, Labour and the resurgent Liberal Democrats.

But the focus on Twitter at the moment is on the wide arrange of pooches which were accompanying voters to the ballot box as #dogsatpollingstations began trending.

— Alison Ellerbrook (@singinghinnies) 2 May 2019

— Dave Powell (@Bobbobbins) 2 May 2019

​Harvey was out voting this morning, although he doesn't look too happy about it

— Darren Nisbett (@darrennisbett) 2 May 2019

— Buddy Storey (@BuddyPortsmouth) 2 May 2019

— Richard Walker (@DrRJWalker) 2 May 2019

— Richard de Lioncourt #FBPE 🇪🇺 (@Geestar86) 2 May 2019

— Stuart Fisher (@Stuart697) 2 May 2019

— Jess Green (@jessgreenpoet) 2 May 2019

— Andrew (@AndrewMK46) 2 May 2019

— Balders (@Hello_Balders) 2 May 2019

— Edward Williams (@edmkted) 2 May 2019

— Joanne Barber (@jb549) 2 May 2019