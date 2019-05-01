Register
18:08 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Assange Supporters Gather Outside London's Southwark Crown Court

    Int’l Norms Will Break Down if We Don't Protest Assange's Sentence - Hrafnsson

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Assange, who was dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy and arrested on 11 April after residing at the Knightsbridge-based compound for seven years, was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison on Wednesday. He's now facing a hearing that may lead to his extradition to the US due to Wikileaks' history of publishing classified documents from the US government.

    Supporters of Wikileaks CEO Julian Assange gathered near Southwark Crown Court in London, where the Wikileaks founder was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions on Wednesday. 

    Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of Mr Assange, who was later transported by Metropolitan Police in a white van following his sentencing.

    Assange Supporters Gather Outside London's Southwark Crown Court
    © Sputnik /
    LIVE UPDATES: Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail Over Bail Breach (VIDEO)
    When asked about the developments of Assange's sentencing, a protester from the #FreeJulianAssange campaign told Sputnik that Assange was arrested ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK. 

    "When Julian Assange was evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy, that was concocted by US president Donald Trump's government in the US. They put pressure on Ecuador to kick him out, and then coincidentally, he's going to kiss the hand of the queen, Cabinet's going to kiss the backside of Trump and Julian is in danger of being extradited through the backdoor to the United States, and we won't see or hear from him again.. 

    "We have to stop this gross injustice," the protester said. "This is a terrible thing that's going on. We would not have sent somebody back to Hitler's Germany to stand trial."

    "Why are we doing this to this man? All he has done is tell the truth," the protester added.

    READ MORE: Assange Supporters Protesting Near London Court Following Sentencing

    Wikileaks editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, who made a public statement after the sentencing, told Sputnik that he had not spoken to Mr Assange prior to the trial and that the US government and UK authorities will not allow anyone to speak to the Wikileaks founder at present, making it difficult to provide updates on the Wikileaks CEO's condition. 

    US authorities had already requested his extradition, infringing on Assange's human rights and right as a journalist, Mr. Hrafsson added. 

    "It is an extradition request that needs to be fought, and the first of the court proceedings starts tomorrow," Mr. Hrafsson said. "That is a question of life or death for [Julian Assange], and it's a question of preserving a major journalistic principle — the right for a publisher to publish truthful information. That's what it's all about." 

    When asked about how people can help to fight Mr Assange's extradition, Mr. Hrafnsson said, "Do everything that is possible." 

    "Write to your MPs and gather together," he said. "Think of what is happening here. I don't have any faith in the government or branches of government. It seems to me, that with all of the failures of those branches in the Wikileaks case, that people must rise up and do something." 

    READ MORE: WikiLeaks Concerned Over 'Fair Extradition Hearing' After Assange's Sentence

    "It has come to a point where everything has been dismissed," Mr. Hrafnsson added. "The judge dismissed the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention ruling and ridiculed it; the same as UK foreign minister [Jeremy Hunt]." 

    "This is outrageous, and if we don't start to organise and protest and change things, we're going to see a breakdown all norms in our society and international system, so it's a very serious thing and a litmus test for everybody." 

    US authorities are building an espionage case against the Wikileaks founder, which could result in the death penalty or life imprisonment, but have opted to charge Mr Assange with "conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer," according to the US Department of Justice. 

    Related:

    Assange Supporters Protesting Near London Court Following Sentencing
    Doomed to be Handed Over to US, Assange Still Has Cards Up His Sleeve – Analysts
    WikiLeaks Concerned Over 'Fair Extradition Hearing' After Assange's Sentence
    Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail by UK Court for Skipping Bail
    Tags:
    investigative journalism, sentencing, WikiLeaks, prison bail, press freedom, arrest, Julian Assange arrest, Southwark Crown Court, Wikileaks, Jennifer Robinson, Kristinn Hrafnsson, Jeremy Hunt, Donald Trump, Julian Assange, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse