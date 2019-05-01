WATCH Protesters in Paris Throw Stones at Van, Damage Windscreen

Protesters have targeted a van on Wednesday that was parked on the streets of Paris, throwing large stones in the vehicle and seriously damaging the windscreen, according to a video showed by the local broadcaster BFMTV.
1er-mai à Paris: une camionnette est prise pour cible par des casseurs pic.twitter.com/sG9cr1aLeh— BFMTV (@BFMTV) 1 мая 2019 г.
On 1 May, France's Yellow Vests protesters took to the streets of Paris along with labour unions, pensioners, students and other citizens to celebrate International Workers' Day.
The yellow vests rallies commenced in France in mid-November with protesters taking to the streets to show their indignation with planned hikes in fuel taxes. Although the French government has abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters have continued to gather across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with the government's policies.
