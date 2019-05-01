WATCH Protesters in Paris Throw Stones at Van, Damage Windscreen

The vandalism occurred on Wednesday during a Labour Day rally in Paris that has been attended by the yellow vest protesters. Apart from the French capital, other large cities in France, including Nantes and Marseille, are also witnessing massive gatherings today.

Protesters have targeted a van on Wednesday that was parked on the streets of Paris, throwing large stones in the vehicle and seriously damaging the windscreen, according to a video showed by the local broadcaster BFMTV.

1er-mai à Paris: une camionnette est prise pour cible par des casseurs pic.twitter.com/sG9cr1aLeh — BFMTV (@BFMTV) 1 мая 2019 г.

On 1 May, France's Yellow Vests protesters took to the streets of Paris along with labour unions, pensioners, students and other citizens to celebrate International Workers' Day.

However, at the same time, the event was attended by the representatives of the so-called 'black block' movement who displayed particularly aggressive behaviour during the recent rally, reportedly throwing glass bottles and beer cans, aiming at the law enforcers.

​The yellow vests rallies commenced in France in mid-November with protesters taking to the streets to show their indignation with planned hikes in fuel taxes. Although the French government has abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters have continued to gather across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with the government's policies.