Yellow Vests March on International Workers' Day in Paris (VIDEO)

On the first of May, many countries observe International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day; the event is celebrated with traditional parades in many countries, as well as labour-themed demonstrations.

France's Yellow Vests protesters are expected to take to the streets of Paris on 1 May, along with labour unions, pensioners, students and other citizens to celebrate International Workers’ Day.

The yellow vests rallies began in France in mid-November over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters have continued to gather across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with the government's policies.

