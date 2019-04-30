Register
22:33 GMT +330 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35

    Warsaw ‘Not Far Away’ From Buying US F-35s - Defense Minister

    © Photo: Public Domain / Robert Sullivan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 06

    Poland’s defense ministry has signaled the government is closing in on a deal to buy F-35 Joint Strike Fighters from the United States, part of the burgeoning military relationship between Warsaw and Washington. The news comes amid Germany stepping back from an F-35 deal.

    During an interview with local television station TVP on Monday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said a contract to purchase US F-35 Lightning II stealth aircraft, also called Joint Strike Fighters, was "not far away" from being signed.

    MQ-9 Reaper
    © Flickr/ US Air Force
    US Air Force Drone Detachment Goes Fully Operational at Polish Base

    The announcement follows a visit to the country by US Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson last week, during which she said a demonstration team would be sent to Poland next month to show off the Lockheed Martin plane's capabilities, according to Defense News.

    It's unclear which of the F-35's three models the Polish government seeks to buy, but the most likely candidates are the F-35A, which operates from standard airfields, and the F-35B, which has short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities. There is also the F-35C, which operates from aircraft carriers, but as Poland has no such ships, it likely has no interest in the plane.

    In February, Blaszczak said the Eastern European country planned on buying 32 F-35s, part of a larger initiative by Warsaw to spend $48.5 billion on new weapons and equipment for its military by 2026.

    Poland is one among several countries to which the US is marketing the expensive, advanced aircraft, including Romania and Greece. While pinning a price down for each jet is difficult, estimates have ranged from $100 million to $200 million per plane.

    Polish Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft fly over Poland's national flag during a military parade.
    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    US Army Inks $714Mln Contract for Poland Air Defence Controls - Northrop Grumman

    In February, Poland's neighbor and fellow NATO member Germany decided to turn down the offer to buy F-35s, choosing another US aircraft, Boeing's F-18 Hornet, to replace its aging Panavia Tornado fleet.

    With the newest models of the F-18, a well-proven aircraft, costing only $70 million, it's easy to see why the notoriously stingy German Defense Ministry would select it over the F-35, which, despite two decades of development, still struggles to perform some of its most basic wartime functions.

    However, Warsaw has bent over backwards to please Washington in recent years, even offering to pay $2 billion for a permanent US military base in the country that it proposed calling "Fort Trump."

    Related:

    F-35 Project Without Turkey is Bound to Collapse - Erdogan
    Navy: US Deploys Warships to Japanese Base to Support Marine Version of F-35 Jet
    Fears of F-35 Software Hack as Search Underway for Missing Japanese Warplane
    Runaway F-35 Bill to Impair Norway's Defence Capacity - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse