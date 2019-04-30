Register
18:02 GMT +330 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alternative fo Germany party' poster on Twitter (@alessio_spataro)

    German Right-Wing Party Clashes With US Museum Over Using Art in Campaign

    © Blogger photo. @alessio_spataro
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 61

    Ahead of May’s Elections to the European Parliament, the Alternative for Germany party has launched a campaign called "Learning from Europe's history”. It uses pieces of classical art to make a point about current events in Europe, including criticism against migration policies.

    The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, US, has lashed out at the right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD) for using the 1866 painting “Slave Market” by Jean-Leon Gerome for posters of their European election campaign. The work of art, kept in the US museum and depicting a Muslim-looking dark-skinned slave trader with a lighter-skinned, apparently enslaved, young woman, appeared in Berlin’s streets with the captions "Europeans vote AfD!" and "So Europe doesn't become Eurabia!"

    "We strongly condemn the use of the painting to advance AfD's political stance and have written them insisting that they cease and desist from using this painting”, museum director Olivier Meslay stated, adding the Clark institute owns the work of art and “did not supply this image to the AfD Berlin”.

    However, he also admitted that "there are no copyrights or permissions that allow us to exert control over how it is used other than to appeal to civility on the part of AfD Berlin”, Meslay noted, as cited by the German outlet Deutsche Welle.

    Spokesman for Berlin’s AfD branch Ronald Glaeser has blasted the demand as “a futile attempt to gag the AfD”.

    “The German public has the right to find out about the truth about the possible consequences of illegal mass immigration”, he said, also complaining about vandals destroying this and other posters time and time again.

    His fellow party members have had to repeatedly replace the posters or get creative, mending them with stickers reading “Those who have no arguments, destroy posters”. 

    READ MORE: German AfD Members Complain About Attacks on Party Ahead of EU, Local Elections

    The “Slave Market” is only one of several classical pictures being used in the "Learning from Europe's history" campaign ahead of the European elections, outlining the party’s hard-line stance on immigration policy, global warming, and the EU. The AfD was elected to the German parliament with calls to restrict refugees.

    The country’s migration policy has long been a source of discord in Germany, with tensions peaking a year ago. Last year, protests against Angela Merkel’s refugee policy shook several towns. They were prompted by acts of violence, including gang rape and murder, allegedly perpetrated by migrants. 

    Related:

    Germany's AfD Invited Steve Bannon to Berlin As EU Elections Loom
    German AfD Members Complain About Attacks on Party Ahead of EU, Local Elections
    ‘Migrants in AfD Are Becoming More and More Visible' - AfD Member
    German Establishment Scared of AfD Success in European Elections – MP
    Tags:
    posters, museum, art, party, campaign, 2019 European Parliament Elections, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Berlin, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse