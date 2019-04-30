Two Arrested After Images Showing Corpse of Footballer Sala Surfaced Online

A private plane, carrying the Argentinian-born player to Wales from France, disappeared over the English Channel in January. The body of the 28-year old striker was recovered two weeks following the crash. As was later revealed, pictures of his remains were shared on social media in February, prompting the police to start an investigation.

A 48-year-old woman and 62-year-old man from Wiltshire have been arrested on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material after pictures showing Emiliano Sala's post-mortem examination emerged on Twitter. According to the local police, the woman has been released on conditional bail while the man has also been let go pending an investigation.

According to Detective Inspector Gemma Vinton, as cited by The Sun, a "file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service last week to consider whether criminal charges should be brought against the two individuals under investigation".

The official urged people to "stop sharing the image" which is painful to Emiliano's family and friends.

READ MORE: Man's Best Friend: Footballer's Dog Mourns Sala At His Funeral — Reports

The information about their arrest was made public only recently after the reports about the pictures circulating online. The two suspects are said to have been detained on 18 February shortly after the ghoulish images, allegedly taken at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in Dorset, were shared online and the police started the investigation into the matter.

"There is no evidence to suggest a break-in at the mortuary, and no evidence to suggest that any staff from the mortuary, or indeed any other council employees, are involved in any wrongdoing”, a police spokesman stated.

The scandal broke out just days after the footballer’s father Horacio Sala died of a heart attack in Argentina.

"I think Horacio couldn't get over what happened to Emi. Every news he heard about the investigation was really tough for him”, mayor of his hometown Progreso Julio Muller told Sky.

Emiliano Sala, born in Argentina, was set to join Cardiff City FC in a transfer from France's FC Nantes, however, a small plane carrying him to Wales crashed in January. Both the 28-year old football player and pilot David Ibbotson died in the accident. The body of the Argentinian striker was recovered two weeks following the crash, while the remains of the pilot have not been found.