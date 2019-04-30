EU Focus Should be on Defence Union, Ties With Neighbours Over Next 5 Years - EC

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Commission issued on Tuesday recommendations for the bloc's next strategic agenda in the period from 2019-2024, which provide for building an effective European defence union and improving relations with neighbours.

"We should pursue our efforts to build an effective and genuine European Security Union and move towards a genuine European Defence Union to make defence cooperation within the EU the norm rather than the exception," the commission said.

The European Commission also said it wanted to develop multilateral, rules-based global order.

"Europe needs to lead in the world through consistent and strong support for a multilateral, rules-based global order, with the United Nations at its core. The EU should also make it a priority to develop strong relations with close neighbours, based on a clear balance of rights and obligations. A strengthened international role of the euro would also increase Europe's economic and monetary sovereignty," the statement added.

The recommendations were published ahead of the meeting of EU leaders in the Romanian city of Sibiu, scheduled for May 9. The European Commission formulated five directions of the bloc's future development, namely protective Europe, competitive Europe, fair Europe, sustainable Europe and influential Europe.