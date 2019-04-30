Increasing US Troop Presence in Poland Will Violate Russia-NATO Act - Lavrov

Commenting on the recently announced measures taken by Warsaw and Washingtom, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that the decision to deploy more US troops in Poland would violate the Russia-NATO founding act.
Last September, US President Donald Trump announced during a visit by his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to Washington that the US was thinking of establishing a permanent military base in the country.
The Polish president offered to pay around $2 billion of the total costs and suggested that the base should be named Fort Trump.
