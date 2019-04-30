Assange's Lawyers Unable to Confirm Time of Sentencing on Wednesday - WikiLeaks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The lawyers of Julian Assange, the co-founder of WikiLeaks whistleblowing project, have not been able to confirm the time of his sentencing on Wednesday in the UK court, WikiLeaks said Tuesday.

"Lawyers have not been able to confirm at what time Julian Assange will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court tomorrow for 'failure to surrender' whilst seeking & obtaining political asylum. Updates to follow", the organisation said on Twitter.

Earlier in April, the UK police arrested Assange who had been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of extradition to the United States.

READ MORE: Assange's Legal Team Files Lawsuit Against Ecuador Over Extortion

Shortly after his arrest, WikiLeaks said that Washington wanted to build an espionage case against Assange for the numerous classified documents published on their website. The US Department of Justice claims it is seeking Assange's extradition over "conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer".