UK's Theresa May to Face Another No-Confidence Vote From Tory Activists - Report

Each day is a new challenge for UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who is still struggling to get the parliament's support for her Brexit withdrawal agreement, as she was reportedly informed on Monday that she would face an extraordinary grassroot Tories' vote to oust her.
READ MORE: Brexit: 75% of Theresa May's Party want Her to Go — Economist
According to multiple reports, the meeting of 800 constituency chairmen and women, as well as senior Tory activists who will demand that she step down over her handling of Brexit will take place in June.
The petiton reportedly says that the signatories "no longer feel that Mrs May is the right person to continue as Prime Minister to lead us forward in the negotiations. We therefore with great reluctance ask that she considers her position and resigns, to allow the Conservative Party to choose another leader, and the Country to move forward and negotiate our exit from the EU".
"I am extremely sad that we have had to organise this. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister is no longer the solution to the problem, but is actually the block to Brexit", The Sun cited Glover as saying.
Even though the vote is non-binding, losing it would put much pressure on the prime minister, who has already survived an internal no-confidence vote, to resign.
Last month, May promised to step down if Tories back the Brexit withdrawal deal she negotiated with Brussels. She noted that she knew that the MPs did not want her to lead the next phase of Brexit negotiations "and I won't stand in the way of that".
READ MORE: Conservative MPs Secretly Plotting to Remove Theresa May as PM — Report
The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the European Union on 29 March, but the prime minister opted to request a deadline extension until 31 October since she repeatedly failed to gain support from British lawmakers for her agreement. In addition, Brussels stressed that London must hold elections to the European Parliament in May, or leave on 1 June without a deal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)