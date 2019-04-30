Beauty Blogger Reveals How Her Lips Started DYING After Botched Filler Procedure

A beauty blogger from London with an army of almost 280,000 YouTube subscribers has revealed the spine-chilling details of a botched lip filler injection.

Cassidy Valentine, a 21-year-old beauty influencer, has opened up on how she nearly lost her lips and went blind in pursuit of self-confidence. The YouTube star, who boasts roughly 280,000 subscribers, was contacted by a clinic offering her free lip injections after she uploaded a vlog where she admitted that her self-esteem was low.

Even though Cassidy decided to have the cosmetic treatement, she refused to do it for free because she didn't want to influence her young susbcrubers by sharing the sponsored post needed to get the procedure gratis.

Within hours after the injections, Cassidy's lips began to swell "profusely" and turn surrealistically blue — she shared an Instagram story of her lips immediately after the botched injection.

WARNING: The following image is graphic and may offend sensibilities.

© Photo: Instagram/cassidyvalentine/screenshot Cassidy Valentine's botched lip job

"I kept contacting the company but they brushed it off, suggesting I take an antihistamine — the wrong medical advice. So I contacted a second clinic and sent them a video of my lips. They rushed me in as an emergency and said they couldn't find a pulse in my lips. My artery had been occluded and my lip was hours from falling off as it was dying", Cassidy told Sky News.

The young woman said that if it weren't for the second clinic, she would've lost her top lip.

Social media users, however, didn't seem impressed by her blood-chilling story, saying that the consequences she'd faced were "price of vanity":

It's the price of vanity. — Patrick Beames 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@pajb49) 28 апреля 2019 г.

Poor mental health led her to have lip filers…bullshit she’s vain and wanted surgery… nothing to do with mental health… — Ian (@ianmilling86) 28 апреля 2019 г.

The price of vanity. Pay up. — squirrel shaver 🇬🇧🇰🇾🇺🇸 (@squirrelshaver) 28 апреля 2019 г.

Women, dont you realise that having this procedure makes you look ridiculous, having such a fake big lips is not a thing of beauty. — colin fairclough (@colin_1976) 28 апреля 2019 г.

When will women realise duck lips look bloody awful. Cant beat the natural look. — Dai Laffin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@Aidlin37) 28 апреля 2019 г.

Cassidy, who had the fillers dissolved within two days, pleaded with her followers to make sure that procedures of this kind are performed by doctors, not beauticians, in her new YouTube video.

"Do not copy influencers and people who they are promoting — usually it's just for free filler. The first clinic tried to gag me and say that if I was making a video, they wouldn't give me the refund. I told them that, if I didn't get the money back, so be it. I'd rather save someone from going through what I did", Cassidy told Sky News.