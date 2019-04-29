Register
23:40 GMT +329 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A drone video by Paris Prefecture de Police shows Notre Dame cathedral's roof secured following a massive fire two weeks prior

    WATCH: Drone Footage Shows Notre Dame Cathedral’s Roof Secured

    © Twitter Screenshot
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Notre Dame in Paris: Cathedral Partially Destroyed (65)
    0 01

    A video released Monday by Paris’ Prefecture de Police shows drone footage over the historic Notre Dame Cathedral, depicting the church’s roof secured from the elements following a destructive fire earlier this month.

    When the 856-year-old church in central Paris caught fire on April 15, the blaze consumed the structure's entire wooden roof, collapsing its famous spire and destroying most of what remained inside the church nave and altar below. However, the cathedral's stone superstructure remained intact, and the French government is intent on restoring the historic church to its former glory.

    Notre Dame de Paris before and during the April 15, 2019, fire
    © Sputnik /
    ‘Time is the Architect, the Nation is the Builder’: Notre Dame’s 856-Year Reign Over Paris

    By April 23, work had begun to place a "big umbrella" over the church's open roof so that work could begin inside on assessing the damage, salvaging what can be saved and beginning the painstaking process of restoration.

    "The roof protection operation on Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral ended on Friday, April 26th," says the Monday tweet by police in the French capital. "This work is the result of a perfect coordination between the various services and partners mobilized on the site."

    ​Over $1 billion in donations has already poured in to fund the church's renovation, coming from both ordinary parishioners as well as moneyed celebrities. Ironically, a restoration fund begun several months before the fire was having trouble reaching a much smaller goal, Sputnik reported.

    In this image made available on Tuesday April 16, 2019 flames and smoke rise from the blaze after the spire toppled over on Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019
    © AP Photo / Thierry Mallet
    Investigators Believe Notre Dame Blaze Started at Base of Iconic Spire - Reports

    French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that restoration will take only five years. However, architects advised caution in an open letter published Monday in the French daily Le Figaro signed by over a thousand specialists.

    "You have said, Mr. President, that you want to restore Notre-Dame," the letter says. "It's our desire too, but in doing so, let's not do away with the complex thought that must go into this [project] for the appearance of efficiency. Let's take time to evaluate."

    "The executive branch has to listen to the experts. France is home to some of the world's best experts in this area," the architects urged.

    "We've been through similar catastrophes several times in history, and we have never before needed a special law. There are already well-established procedures that can be applied to situations like this one," Etienne Hamon, a professor of medieval art history at the University of Lille and signatory to the letter, told France24 for a Monday article.

    Отдыхающие на набережной Сены у Собора Парижской Богоматери (Notre-Dame de Paris) в Париже
    © Sputnik / Sergei Mamontov
    ‘It Will Not Fall Down’: French Officials Dismissed Notre Dame’s Neglected State in 2017

    Hamon warned that if experts rush into rebuilding, they won't be able to properly gauge the long-term damage caused by the fire — something that requires a large team of experts of different types.

    Meanwhile, Paris police have warned residents in the immediate vicinity of the church that the blaze may have put large amounts of lead into the atmosphere.

    Tests around the area showed a "very localized" presence of the toxic metal, which the now-collapsed spire contained large amounts of. The lead was found "notably on premises that may have been standing open at the time of the fire, and where dust had settled," and officials advised folks living nearby to use wet wipes to remove as much dust as possible, Sputnik reported.

    Topic:
    Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Notre Dame in Paris: Cathedral Partially Destroyed (65)

    Related:

    French Police Alert Notre Dame's Neighbours of Lead CONTAMINATION After Blaze
    Guardian Jumps on Claim Sputnik Edited Notre Dame Fire Photo Despite Disproof
    Process of Rain Protection Installation Over France's Damaged Notre Dame (VIDEO)
    France Appreciates Russia's Offer to Help Rebuild Notre Dame - Envoy
    Tags:
    Lead Poisoning, video, drone, cover, collapsed roof, Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Every Type of Beauty: The All Sizes Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Choises
    Every Type of Beauty: Unusual Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Display
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse