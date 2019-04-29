Western Balkans Conference Being Held in Berlin (VIDEO)

A summit of Balkan Leaders is being held in Berlin hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders are hoping to relaunch a deadlocked talks on the Serbia-Kosovo issue. Prior to the conference Macron said that it would centre on the "stability of the region, with a particular focus on finding a way to relaunch the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo."

The conference will feature such issues as Serbia's refusal to acknowledge the 2008 independence of Kosovo, high mutual tariffs, as well as controversial suggestions of a land swap between the two.

Besides the Balkan leaders, the German chancellor and the French president, European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini is also present at the conference.

