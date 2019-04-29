UK Police Charge Student With Posting 'Live Crucifixion Video' on Social Media

Southfields resident Maiser Abdula was arrested last week after he was stopped by authorities whilst entering the UK in Dover on 22 February.

A man who had allegedly published a video of a live crucifixion has been charged by UK authorities with terrorism offences.

The Metropolitan Police's Counterterrorism Command had allegedly found instructions on creating improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on Mr. Abdula's mobile, in addition to WhatsApp messages about slaughtering victims.

According to a Met Police statement, the Kingston University student had been charged with possession of "a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to section 58 (1) (b) of the Terrorism Act 2000". The 20-year-old only confirmed his name and address, but did not enter a plea after appearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in Marylebone.

District Judge John Zani will remand the suspect in custody, with Mr. Abdula set to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 10 May.