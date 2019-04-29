Register
17:34 GMT +329 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Lower House of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid (File)

    Spain's Center Citizens Party Rules Out Coalition Deal With Socialists

    © AFP 2019 / Emilio Naranjo / POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MADRID (Sputnik) - The centre-right Citizens party won't enter into any coalition agreements with the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), which won Sunday snap parliamentary elections, as it sees its talks with Catalan and Basque nationalists as unacceptable, Ines Arrimadas, one of the centrists' leaders said on Monday.

    "One must be sincere: [Prime Minister and PSOE leader Pedro] Sanchez already has a government with [Pablo] Iglesias, [the leader of the Unidas Podemos alliance], and the support of nationalists. Everyone knows that. As for our decision, there has been no debate today. Citizens cannot strike any agreements with those that have entered into agreements with [Catalan President Quim] Torra, [Basque nationalist] EH Bildu [party] and [former Catalan leader Carles] Puigdemont", Arrimadas said at a press conference.

    READ MORE: Spain to Hold 3rd General Elections in 4 Years, More Divided Than Ever

    She also noted that that the Citizens party would lead the opposition in the lower house of the Spanish parliament after the Christian Democratic People's Party lost a record number of votes in the elections.

    "The People's Party must think why it has lost 71 seats," the politician added.

    Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez poses before a news conference at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, February 2, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Juan Medina
    Spanish PM Says Ready to Hold Talks With Other Parties to Form New Government
    The People's Party indeed came second with only 66 seats, down from 137 mandates it had in the previous parliament. The Citizens party has, meanwhile, secured 57 seats, while the far-right Vox party has obtained 24 seats.

    PSOE, in turn, has secured 123 out of 350 parliamentary seats after almost all votes were counted. Thus, the party, as it was predicted, failed to obtain an absolute majority of 176 seats to independently approve a prime minister and has to form a coalition with other parties. The left Unidas Podemos alliance that received 42 seats has already expressed readiness to form a coalition with PSOE.

    Related:

    Spain to Hold 3rd General Elections in 4 Years, More Divided Than Ever
    Spain's King Gets Stuck in Plane During Argentina Trip (VIDEO)
    Spanish PM Says Ready to Hold Talks With Other Parties to Form New Government
    Head of Left-Wing Spanish Party Podemos Demands Release of Julian Assange
    Tags:
    snap parliamentary election, snap election, parliamentary elections, Christian Democratic People's Party, Spain's Citizens party, Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Ines Arrimadas, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Every Type of Beauty: The All Sizes Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Choises
    Every Type of Beauty: Unusual Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Display
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse