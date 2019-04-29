Register
15:13 GMT +329 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference following an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019

    Tories Poised to Lose Up To 1,000 Seats in UK Elections, Brexit Party Surges

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Baron Robert Hayward of the Tory party made the predictions a day after pundits told the Sunday Express that Conservatives were set to lose roughly 1,000 seats.

    Conservatives in the UK may face a strong electoral defeat after fresh predictions forecast losses of up to 800 council seats due to backlash over Brexit. 

    Whilst pundits Michael Thrasher and Colin Rallings said that Tories could lose between 500 to 1,000 seats, Lord Hayward estimated that the party would lose closer to 1,000.

    Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson seen on screen, as he addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PA via AP
    UK’s Tommy Robinson Announces He Is Running to Be MEP, Slams Brexit Party’s Farage

    Lord Hayward also said that Liberal Democrats could snatch around 500 seats, with Labour also taking 300, but also said that turnout was likely to be lower than normal due to the "level of disenchantment with the major parties" from voters. 

    Helen Whately, Tory deputy chairwoman, admitted on Sky New's Sophie Ridge on Sunday that local election were "going to be a difficult night", but 

    Tory deputy chairman Helen Whately admitted the local elections "are going to be a difficult night".  

    Ms. Whately said: "They come for us at a time in the election cycle where they were always going to be difficult so the seats that are up for election next week were the ones that were last elected in 2015, general election year, so that tends to boost turnout. 

    "It was also a good general election for us when we won a majority so we were at a high point." 

    An Opinium poll published at the weekend revealed that the Brexit Party was becoming increasingly more popular and was snatching a considerable voter base from the Tories. It revealed that Labour would lead in elections at 33 percent, with Conservatives at 26 percent and the Brexit Party at 17 percent. 

    But a YouGov poll predicts that the Brexit Party could defeat Labour and Conservatives in the European parliamentary elections on 23 May, with leads by six and fifteen points, respectively. 

    55 percent of the British public also believe that the EU referendum should not have taken place due to the UK government's difficulties in inking an agreement on Brexit. 

    Aides working alongside UK prime minister Theresa May are planning to table Brexit legislation in Commons before the 23 May deadline, with Tory chair Brandon Lewis stating that Parliament could do so in order to avoid subpar EU election results later in the month. Mr. Lewis also said there was a "huge frustration" amongst members whom have defected to the Brexit Party.

    READ MORE: John Bercow, Jeremy Corbyn Reject Invite to State Banquet With Donald Trump

    "I hope that Conservative members, colleagues, volunteers, activists will come to want to not just vote for, but campaign for Conservatives to get elected, because ultimately Conservative representation is better than any other party," he said.

    Conservatives have struggled to garner a voter base due to the party's handling of Brexit, with the UK Brexit Party and Change UK, formerly the Independent Group, gaining in polls alongside Labour. The Brexit Party and Change UK announced their lists of candidates in April, with several of the latter's candidates being forced to resign over racist and defamatory tweets published online.

    Related:

    Tommy Robinson Announces He Is Running to Be MEP, Slams Brexit Party’s Farage
    Brexit Backstop is Actually Where EU Wants us - English Democrats Chair
    Tags:
    UK local council elections, European Parliament elections, Eurosceptics, Brexit, 2019 UK Local Council Elections, 2019 European Parliament Elections, Change UK, Brexit Party, UK Conservative Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Nigel Farage, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse