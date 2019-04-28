Register
15:21 GMT +328 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British pounds

    UK Devising Measures to Stem 'Red Money' From Russia, China in Parl't – Report

    CC BY 2.0 / Victor / British pounds
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK government is working on a set of measures that some are calling the "new Cold War", to counter Russia and China, the Sunday Times reported.

    UK Ministers are expected to change the House of Lords rules in order to stem the flow of “red money” from Russia and China allegedly circulating through Parliament, the Sunday Times reported.

    READ MORE: New York Times Accidentally Unravels UK Government's Official Skripal Narrative

    The move is designed to make MPs fully disclose their assets associated with Russia and China, as well as to introduce an espionage law in order to identify foreign spies working for banks and other British companies.

    As the newspaper notes, the legislation has been drafted to facilitate the process of expelling foreign intelligence officers from the country, even if they reside in the UK legally. Security sources told the Sunday Times that there are more foreign intelligence officers in the UK now than at the height of the Cold War.

    A police officer near the Mill pub in Salisbury, where the traces of the nerve agent used to poison former Main Intelligence Directorate colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Russian Embassy Accuses CIA of Showing Fake Photos on Skripal Case to Trump
    Other planned measures would also include the possibility to kick out employees of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, who has just been given the go-ahead to partake in the development of Britain’s future 5G mobile network, if they are found to be working for Chinese intelligence.

    UK authorities are currently investigating a leak of confidential discussions about the role of Huawei, which recently faced allegations that it has been spying on behalf of Chinese government and stealing commercial information, in Britain’s fifth generation network. The telecom giant has strongly denied the accusations of espionage as unfounded.

    Speaking with the media outlet, Security Minister Ben Wallace suggested that the change was needed to ensure “transparency in our political system”, which helps protect British democracy from “hybrid attacks” by hostile states.

    His comments come amid reports that seven members of the House of Lords had business interests linked to Russia and made public statements in support of Moscow.

    READ MORE: Skripal Case Part of Strategy to Divert UK Public Attention From Brexit — Moscow

    Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom rapidly deteriorated in the wake of the poisoning of former GRU operative Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury on 4 March 2018.

    British officials claimed that the two had been subjected to the Novichok nerve agent, and immediately accused Moscow of being behind the attack – something which the Russian side has vehemently denied, having offered assistance in the investigation instead.

    Numerous copies of The Skripal Files
    © Sputnik /
    Secrecy Around Skripal Case Fuels Belief It Was UK 'Anti-Russian Set-Up' - Russian Embassy
    Following the incident, London ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats from the country, prompting many other nations to follow suit.

    In the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning, a number of Russian businessman working in the UK, have complained that they have been pressured by British authorities, with one even receiving threats by e-email that forced him to leave the country.

    At the time, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov named 16 Russian businessmen who had fled the country to escape criminal proceedings and sought to return to their homeland as the situation in the UK was getting worse for them.

    Tags:
    allegations, telecoms giant, businessmen, business, banks, law, legislation, espionage, spy, parliament, money, poisoning, Huawei, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Russia, China, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse