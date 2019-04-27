Storm Hannah Leaves Thousands of Homes in British Isles Without Power (PHOTOS)

32,000 households in the Republic of Ireland have suffered power outages as Storm Hannah battered the country overnight.
The southwestern counties of Kerry and Clare received a red weather warning indicating that the public should "take actions to protect themselves and their properties" amid heavy gusts of wind. It was subsequently reduced to yellow.
Several other counties were also issued less severe yellow warnings amid the storm.
The violent wind gusts are also forecast to hit southwest England, Northern Ireland and southern Wales. According to the Met Office, the wind is predicted to reach up to 113km/h on exposed coastal stretches.
This is the first storm to receive a red alert since October 2017, when Hurricane Ophelia hit the country. Back then, more than 250,000 homes in Ireland and up to 1,700 homes in the north of England were left without power.
