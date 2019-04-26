London's King's Cross Evacuated Over Fire Alert

"The fire alert was caused by a faulty train. No cause for concern," a British Transport Police spokeswoman said, adding that the stations would be reopened as soon as possible.
According to the police, the fire alert is believed to be caused by a faulty train.
Meanwhile, people are sharing videos and photos of the evacuation on social networks.
King's Cross evacuation #London #underground pic.twitter.com/0enmvpKqt9— Gerard (@PaesGerard) 26 апреля 2019 г.
King’s Cross station evacuated. No access to commuters. pic.twitter.com/iuI5Ef5njR— Danish Khan (@DanishKhan80) 26 апреля 2019 г.
#BREAKING Kings Cross Tube Station has also been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/vcamGadhWs— Dylan Hayward (@DylanHayward94) April 26, 2019
I will happily leave Euston immediately pic.twitter.com/EDHwYB5rrr— ᴅᴀɴ*** (@BigDandyDan) April 26, 2019
Thanks everyone, Euston and kings cross stations / underground’s are closed. I managed to run overground to catch my train at ST P. Was a bit worrying seeing that happen, mini panic attack— Jessica🧝🏻♀️ (@JessicaSonnet) April 26, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)