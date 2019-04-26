Break In At Tiffany's! Luxury Jeweller in London Victim of Smash and Grab Raid

Officers were seen swarming over the scene this morning, the pavement still strewn with shards of shattered glass.

A gang of smash-and-grab raiders struck high-end jewellers Tiffany & Co in Knightsbridge, one of London's most exclusive areas.

A tipper truck ploughed through the shop's reinforced front window before the gang ransacked the store, fleeing with vast amounts of precious jewels on mopeds shortly before 3am GMT — the van was left crashed into the building.

A property manager for the store said they were "absolutely shocked" that "such a fundamentally strong security system" failed to prevent the robbers accessing the building.

"It would have quite a big, big force. I'm shocked. The security system must be absolutely impeccable," they added.

While the police haven't identified any suspects yet, fingerprints were apparently left inside the store, and footprints on the pavement outside the smashed front are said to have had distinctive tread patterns from Nike Air Force and Air Max 97 trainers.

"Police were called at 02:56hrs on Friday, 26 April to Sloane Street SW1 following reports of a smash and grab at a jewellers. A transit van is reported to have driven into the shop front before a number of accompanying mopeds stole a quantity of items from the shop window. All those involved then fled. The transit van was left at the scene. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue," a Scotland Yard spokesman said.