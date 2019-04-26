Register
    Actor John Rhys-Davie

    'Lord of the Rings Dwarf' Chastises UK Politicians for 'Democracy Betrayal'

    © AP Photo / Frederick M. Brown
    Europe
    0 20

    Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies lashed out against Remain MPs, including Green Party's Caroline Lucas and the leader of Liberal Democrats Vince Cable, during a television programme, suggesting the British public is very angry over Brexit.

    "I have never seen such a level of anger. I do believe every member here entered politics in order to the best for their people who elected them, for their constituencies. But your primary objective is to preserve democracy. And whatever you may feel, you have betrayed democracy," said actor John Rhys-Davies, known for his portrayal of Gimli, following a round of applause by the audience.

    The 2016 referendum on UK's membership of the European Union has split the country into two camps of those supporting and opposing the exit from the bloc, eventually creating more divisions in the British society, fuelled by the government's inability to deliver a smooth Brexit. The panel of the BBC Question Time addressing the issue of Brexit included Crime Minister Victoria Atkins, Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, as well as the Welsh star. 

    Known for his roles as Gimli the dwarf in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and excavator Sallah in the Indiana Jones films, Rhys-Davies was criticised for his demeanour and losing his temper, as well as snapping at Ms. Lucas with the "Oh, woman!" phrase.

    When asked whether the US president should be afforded a state visit in the UK, the actor said that Donald Trump represents the American people — a statement Caroline Lucas challenged, arguing Mr. Trump had lost the popular vote.

    "Oh woman! Have you ever read Kenneth Harold and Arrow's Theorem? Any system of election has its problems!" Rhys-Davies said.

    Ms. Lucas replied: "And the American one more than most!" 

    READ MORE: US President Trump to Visit Britain in June — UK PM's Press Service

    Rhys-Davies was however backed by some commentators, who thought his arguments were "bang on" and he was "only saying the truth."

    The initial Brexit deadline of 29 March has been pushed backed by the UK government that failed to secure a withdrawal agreement with the EU. A flexible extension has been given to Britain until 31 October. Meanwhile, candidates of UK parties are prepared to take part in the European elections scheduled for end of May. 

    Tags:
    Brexit
    Votre message a été envoyé!
